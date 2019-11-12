Cold Enough For You? Try This Heated Jacket for 25% Off Right Now

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





“Winter is Coming.” Heck, across much of the US, winter barged in the front door this week and made its frigid self right at home. Sure, we look forward to the holidays. Snowboarding is gonna be great. And hot toddies are freakin’ delicious. So there’s a lot to look forward to about winter.

What we’re not looking forward to is the 10-minute process of layering up every time we step outside. Just in time for the frigid weather, Amazon is blowing out this amazing Heated Jacket by Ororo. Regularly $200, right now you can get it for just $150.

Ororo calls itself the number-one heated apparel seller in the US. The Midwest company made its name with this jacket. And at 25 percent off, you’d be remiss not to take advantage of this deal. If you’re still taking the time to layer up, save time and energy—and money on more expensive coats—and get this Heated Jacket from Ororo. It’s all you need to keep winter at bay.

The Ororo Heated Jacket has three carbon-fiber heating elements: one on each chest and one in the mid-back. It also has three temperature settings. So you just dial in the temp to whatever feels comfortable to you. You can adjust it on the fly. Best of all, the Ororo has all the weather-resistance you need because it’s wind- and water-repellent.

Remember what we said about saving time, energy, and money this winter? Might as well add space in there, too. The Ororo is so warm, cozy, and reliable, it could replace about half of the items in your winter wardrobe.

Made of a softshell exterior fabric that’s wind- and water-repellant, the Ororo sports a fleece lining to trap in body heat even when you’re not using the battery-powered heater. The detachable hood is handy, too, for deflecting wind, rain, and snow.

The 7.4-volt UL/CE-certified battery has a life of about 10 working hours. It heats up in seconds, charges in minutes, and has an additional USB port for charging your mobile devices. Now that’s handy—especially if you’re swooshing down a mountain listening to tunes all day.

While we can’t wait to try it out on the slopes, the Ororo is also perfect for sitting in the stands (hello, Packers and Bears fans), as well as any outdoor winter activity including camping or fishing.

It’s truly a lifesaver if you work outdoors. If you’re in the construction industry, or some other business that requires you to be outside in the cold or at night, the Ororo is a must-have.

There’s no simpler way to put it. Mail carriers, traffic cops, toll booth workers—get yourself an Ororo Heated Jacket today. You’ll save fifty bucks. And you’ll finally have that one piece of essential, indispensable winter apparel that will truly save your bacon while working.

And it comes with a three-year warranty, so you know the Ororo Heated Jacket will last for years.

The softshell material and fleece lining are machine washable; just first remove the battery, of course. The heating elements and apparel construction are designed to endure 50-plus machine wash cycles. And YKK zippers seal out the elements.

Ororo makes a full line of heated gear for both men and women. For guys, there’s a Padded Jacket, a Fleece Jacket, and a Down Vest. For the ladies, you get a jacket much like this one, as well as Down Vest. There’s also a unisex Heated Hoodie.

So quit shivering. Better, save yourself time, money, energy, and space in your closet with the Ororo Heated Jacket. It’s the wisest money you’ll spend all winter.

