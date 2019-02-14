Gear

The Essential Ski Gear for Far North Adventure

Courtesy image

Far-north adventures, like heli-skiing on Baffin Island and dog-sledding in Greenland, require vastly different cold weather gear and apparel than, say, resort skiing in Colorado. Our writer recently partook in the first commercial ski-tour of Siberia’s Altai Mountains, from the northern China side, where sub-zero temperatures are the rule. Here’s what worked.

