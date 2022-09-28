10. Mountain Hardwear Phantom 0F
The Phantom is one of the most innovative sleeping bags on the market. The 850-fill down insulation provides a high warmth-to-weight ratio, while the 100-percent recycled ripstop nylon shell further reduces weight without sacrificing durability. A draft collar and down-filled face gasket optimize the insulation and block out cold air, and the four-chamber hood design maintains warmth around your head. Finally, the Phantom’s glow-in-the-dark zipper pull and anti-snag zipper design make for easy entries and exits, especially in the dark.
[$650; mountainhardwear.com]
