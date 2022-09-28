4. Kuiu Super Down Sleeping Bag 30°
While 30-degree bags aren’t typically considered cold weather sleeping bags, this lightweight, high-tech option from Kuiu is worth considering if you expect milder conditions on your camping trip. The Super Down keeps you toasty thanks to its water-resistant 850-fill Quixdown insulation—a 100-percent goose down boosted with a water-resistant treatment. A ripstop stretch fabric shell allows you to comfortably move within the bag, while a vertical baffle design allows heat to transfer from head to toe (flow gates within the baffles keep the down from bunching up). A full hood along with halo, shoulder, and zipper baffles stop heat loss, so you can stay warm all night. Kuiu also makes this same bag in both 15-degree and 0-degree options, so you can get even more warmth if you need it.
[$499; kuiu.com]
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top