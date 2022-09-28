6. Sea to Summit Ascent Down Sleeping Bag
Cold weather sleeping bags are designed to maximize heat retention, but overheating in your bag is also a problem you want to avoid. Sea to Summit solves this issue with an innovative triple-zipper system—one full length zipper, one half-length zipper on the opposite side, and a foot zipper—to provide optimal ventilation. The Ascent Down also excels at keeping heat inside thanks to high-quality 750-fill down, a shaped hood, an oversized draft collar, a zipper draft tube, and an internal pocket for essentials. Camping with a partner? You can zip the Ascent together with a Sea to Summit Altitude, Journey, or Venture bag to create a double sleeping bag.
[Starting at $369; seatosummit.com]
