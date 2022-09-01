Head for the High Country With Columbia’s Silver Ridge™ Utility Collection

This article was produced in partnership with Columbia Sportswear

Hiking a high-altitude trail is always a challenge. As the mile count grows and you climb higher, your breath gets shallower, your steps become slower, and your body grows more fatigued. But once you get the chance to pause, breathe crisp mountain air, and look around you, the journey’s hardships start to fade. Above the tree line and at higher altitudes, you gain a new perspective on your surroundings—and on life overall.

A memorable adventure spent day-hiking in the high country starts with packing gear that will stand the test of time. A heritage brand known for classic hiking staples, Columbia Sportswear recently introduced its Silver Ridge™ Utility Collection, and it’s an ideal choice for a backcountry trip. The collection includes four garments crafted with recycled materials and packed with function to keep you comfortable, both on and off the trail. Forget about hauling a dresser’s worth of clothes—these essentials are the foundation for a day (or multiple days) of hiking anywhere in the country.

The Utility Lite Longsleeve and Utility Lite Plaid Longsleeve feature snap buttons at the collar—which makes them easy to open up when conditions get hot—and Omni-Shade™ UPF 50 sun protection, so you won’t have to slather your whole body in sunscreen. They also come with double chest pockets for convenient storage, they’re made with durable recycled polyester fabric, and they have a timeless silhouette for a laid-back look.