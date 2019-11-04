From skiing and snowshoeing to a good old-fashioned snowball fight, there’s a lot to love about the winter. The one problem: You really can’t enjoy any of it quite as much without the right gear. You don’t want to be caught in the backcountry with a subpar jacket that leaves you freezing, or shoveling the driveway in shoes that leave your feet sopping wet. Just as the season changes, so must your wardrobe.

Don’t get stuck inside this season because your clothes aren’t up to the challenge. From sturdy winter boots to insulated jackets and more, we’ve rounded up all the gear you need to get out there and enjoy all that winter has to offer.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!