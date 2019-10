Bombas Merino Wool Calf Socks Get It

There’s no better feeling than having warm feet on a cold day—and these merino wool socks are just what you need to experience it. Merino wool naturally wicks moisture and traps heat, and the socks are made with a cushioned footbed and a seamless toe for extra comfort.

[$18; bombas.com]

