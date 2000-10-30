Columbia Powderhouse Titanium Omni-Heat 3D OutDry Boot Get It

You won’t get far this winter with cold, wet feet, so make sure you lace up a pair of sturdy boots when you head out. Our pick: these Powderhouse boots. With their waterproof-yet-breathable construction, 600g insulation, thermal-reflective lining, and grippy Michelin outsoles, these kicks will help you easily power through nasty winter weather all season long.

[$170; columbia.com]

