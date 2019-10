Columbia Titanium Omni-Heat 3D Knit Crew Top Get It

This top layer uses the same tech as the tights above, so you’ll get excellent next-to-skin warmth and breathability. Plus, Columbia designed its thermal-reflective lining to keep you comfortable, so you can wear this shirt all day without feeling constricted or itchy.

[$90; columbia.com]

