Columbia Titanium Omni-Heat 3D Knit Tight

Keeping warm starts at the surface of the skin, which is why having a good base layer is so important. These tights from Columbia combine a thermal-reflective lining with pods of soft fibers to create even more heat retention, and Omni-Wick technology keeps moisture and sweat moving away from your skin. When you’re miles from home in the dead of winter, you’ll be glad you’re wearing these.

[$90; columbia.com]

