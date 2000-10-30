Hestra Philippe Raoux Classic 5-Finger Gloves Get It

A good pair of gloves is a must-have for winter, and you can’t go wrong with a pair from Hestra. This family-owned Swedish company has been turning out exceptional ski and mountaineering gloves since 1936, and this particular pair is a relaunch of a classic model from the ’90s. With its blend of genuine cowhide, tough polyamide fabric, and just the right amount of insulation, it combines eye-catching looks with serious performance.

[$170; hestragloves.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!