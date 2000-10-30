Janji Circuit Crew Pullover Get It

An ideal mid-layer or après-ski option, the Circuit Crew Pullover looks and feels like your average crewneck sweater (read: it’s super comfy), but packs some notable performance specs, too. With its recycled polyester interior lining and cotton exterior, it’s designed to stretch, breathe, and wick moisture, so you can get to work without overheating or soaking in sweat.

[$88; janji.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!