Roots Hamilton Toque Get It

Need a winter hat that you can wear every day? Look no further than this example from Canadian outfitter Roots. The knit cotton-acrylic fabric is soft against the skin and thick enough to keep your melon protected from the elements, and the low-key styling will help it fit in with any outfit.

[$22; roots.com]

