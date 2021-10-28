Comfort Gifts Perfect for Anyone Who Now Spends More Time at Home

LED Flame Outdoor Table Lamp GET IT!

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Keep things lit up with this table lamp that mimics the old school look of a gaslit torch. That way you can stay outside and work when the sun goes down. And it comes with a Bluetooth speaker so you can play the music you love to relax with.

See It! Get the LED Flame Outdoor Table Lamp at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!