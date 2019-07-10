Thinking about riding your bike to work? There are lots of reasons why bike commuting is a good idea: You get some fresh air to start and end your work day, it’s good exercise, and you can save some money by not driving or paying for public transit. But to make your commute as painless as possible, you’ll need a good commuter bike and some key accessories.

There are a dizzying number of bikes to choose from, and plenty of gear, too. To make things easier and get you out riding without dropping a ton of cash, we’ve rounded up some affordable commuter bikes and a few gear items—all ones you can easily find at Walmart.