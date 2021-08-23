Computer Getting Slow? These 5 Chromebooks Are on Sale – Starting at Just $74!

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Computers are an everyday part of life now, for most of us at least. Even if you don’t need them for work, most of us use them for entertainment throughout the day. Watching movies or checking emails or scrolling through social media. Computers are here and they aren’t going anywhere.

Maybe you need a new one. The one you got is feeling like it’s on its last legs. Or you want to get one for someone that’s going back to school. Hell, the holidays are not too far off, you got can someone a good gift for a great low price. And a low price is what you’ll find on Chromebooks over at Walmart.

There is a good deal of options for Chromebooks over at Walmart. You can find options starting at $73. Discounts are so big you can even get one that is normally priced at $1300 for just $100. You can’t beat a discount like that if you’re in the market for a new laptop.

We have gone through the sale over at Walmart and picked out 5 of the best options for you guys to roll with. So whatever reason it is you need a new Chromebook, now is the time to pick one up. The pricing may not get better the rest of the year.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!