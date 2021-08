Dell Chromebook XDGJH Intel Celeron N2840 X2 2.16GHz 4GB 16GB SSD 11.6″ GET IT!

You can get yourself a nice little upgrade for less than $75. Any of your computer needs during the day can be done with this, no sweat.

Get It: Pick up the Dell Chromebook XDGJH Intel Celeron N2840 X2 2.16GHz 4GB 16GB SSD 11.6″ ($74; was $180) at Walmart

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!