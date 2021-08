HP Chromebook x360 – 12b-ca0010nr | 12″ | Intel UHD 600 | 4 GB RAM GET IT!

You’ll have no problem checking your emails and getting some work done when you have this Chromebook in tow.

Get It: Pick up the HP Chromebook x360 – 12b-ca0010nr | 12″ | Intel UHD 600 | 4 GB RAM ($279; was $400) at Walmart

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!