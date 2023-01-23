Connect 50 Devices to High Speed Internet With This TP-Link Router

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

WiFi keeps getting stronger and faster as more and more devices are being created that use WiFi. So with all these new devices in the home, the need to have a strong and reliable connection grows. So that old router might not be delivering the WiFi experience that one needs. With the TP-Link AC1750 Smart WiFi Router, there are no real issues connecting to multiple devices and keeping them running smoothly.

Gone are the days when setting up a router was a real pain. Getting the TP-Link AC1750 Smart WiFi Router up and running is really easy. Once it’s plugged in, setup is easy as downloading an app and getting it up and running. And with that app, the router can be managed from anywhere. Not only is there an app that can make this router run smoothly, but it can also be controlled by Alexa. So if there’s a need to add a new device to the router, just get Alexa to do it and the connection will be set.

With three external antennas, this Router can pump out WiFi at a very long range. A range of up to 2,500 square feet. That’s a pretty big area that will cover most homes. And since most homes these days are going to be full to the gills with devices that need an internet connection, this router can connect to 50 devices with no slowdown. Every single device will run at the same high speed. This is a device that is highly recommended for gaming needs, which means it can handle a complex connection with no issues. So connecting to a phone or TV for 4K streaming is not a challenge.

TP-Link is one of the most trusted brands for WiFi routing needs and the TP-Link AC1750 Smart WiFi Router is one of the best products TP-Link has created. For a solid price that is affordable for all, the connectivity is high quality. Over at Amazon, there are 5,752 customer reviews and it stands at a ranking of 4.3 out of 5 stars. That means 87% of all these reviews have been wildly positive. No real issues as the connectivity and internet speed are all as well delivered as promised.

A good WiFi router can really make or break a home. Being home should be relaxing and there is nothing as irritating as being home when the internet isn’t running as well as it should. Maybe the router is old or broken. So grab the TP-Link AC1750 Smart WiFi Router while Amazon is running a discount on it and really upgrade the internet experience for all in the home.

Get It: Pick up the TP-Link AC1750 Smart WiFi Router ($54) at Amazon.

