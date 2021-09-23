Finding cool groomsmen gifts is harder than it should be. It requires some actual thought. These guys have been in your life forever—or deserve to be after supporting you through that rollercoaster law school semester. They’re too good for some knee-jerk, ink-filled token of appreciation (with or without initials).

This is a huge event you’re sharing—and they’re with you all the way. It’s time to wow them with something that lets them know, beyond a doubt, they’re all tied for second-most-important person in your life right now. Here are 30 cool groomsmen gifts that’ll do just that.

30 Cool Groomsmen Gifts Your Best Man and Mates Will Love

1. Grand Teton Private Stock Straight Corn Whiskey

Got whiskey aficionados on your hands? You can’t go wrong with the first release of Grand Teton’s new whiskey series, a limited-edition winner that has been carefully chosen, proofed with pure mountain water, and hand-bottled. Presented in an embossed gift box and in a hand-numbered bottle, the Idaho corn whiskey has been aged for six-and-a-half years in used American white oak Colter’s Run bourbon barrels. Needless to say, this nuanced whiskey with notes of oak, maple, clove, cinnamon, and butter is best served neat.

[price varies; search local distributor; tetondistillery.com]

2. BASK Poolside Toweling Blazer

If Charles Foster Kane summoned a jacket to be fetched for him poolside, this would be it. Get each sleeve monogrammed with your groomsmen’s names on this stylish 100 percent Turkish terry cloth, machine-washable blazer. If the group loves boating or beaching, it’s a no-brainer. If not, it’s something to aspire to.

[from $325; baskynyc.com]

3. VSSL FLASK

As any outdoorsman knows, there’s a certain art to carrying a bespoke spirit in the wilderness. This practically indestructible flask features two collapsible stainless steel shot glasses, a bottle opener, a LED light, and a compass so your favorite fellas will find their way back home for a refill.

[$100; vsslgear.com]

4. Leatherology Tech Folio

Add your friends’ initials to this leather carrying case that includes a tablet pocket, three interior card slots, a cord wrap, pen loop, and more. Delivered in an attractive gift box, the tech folio is available in six colors. For a more classic gift, go for a monogrammed tie case ($130; leatherology.com) or the small shave bag ($90; leatherology.com).

[from $190; leatherology.com]

5. Paul Stuart Umbrella

If your crew has already been in a bunch of weddings, they’ll likely have enough ties and money clips to fill a bottom drawer. Go a little unconventional and impress them with this timeless, English-made umbrella that’s built to last and isn’t meant to be stowed and forgotten. While you’re at it, buy one for yourself as well. Those cheapie umbrella days are behind you now.

[$225; paulstuart.com]

6. Smithey No. 6 Skillet

For pals who love to sear and sauté, this nonstick pan not only looks cool with its hand-polished finish and vintage-inspired design, but it’s a veritable kitchen workhorse for all kinds of dishes from eggs to skillet cookies. Get each pan laser engraved with a custom message or moniker for a thoughtful touch.

[from $80 each or $240 for set of four; smithey.com]

7. SIONYX Aurora PRO

For bros that love camping, hiking, and enjoying the planet’s natural splendors to its fullest, this full-color night vision camera is a late-night crowd pleaser. It takes superb daytime video and photos as well, but really shines in near-dark conditions—capturing scenes and images which can then be wirelessly sent to a smart device through the SIONYX app. The water-resistant camera comes in a hardshell waterproof case with two camera batteries, a USB charge/data cable, and a 32 GB microSD card—in addition to the camera’s own 256 GB storage capacity.

[$999; sionyx.com]

8. The Stationery Studio Personalized Tritan Acrylic Pilsner Set with Duogram

Four pilsner glasses in a gift box is an excellent choice for any fun-loving group of beer snobs—especially when they’re virtually unbreakable and beautifully initialed. Future Sunday game days and tailgating parties with the boys will now be officially classy.

[$90 or set of four; thestationerystudio.com]

9. DrinkTranks Travel Keg Growler

You won’t be hauling those special beer glasses out on the trail. That’s where this ultra-handy, portable keg system takes over. Each set includes a 64-ounce craft growler, a keg cap kit with two CO2 cartridges, and a cork insulated cap that’ll keep your suds cool and fresh for up to 30 days—but who’s kidding who? The keg is available in three colors with optional laser engraving.

[$120; drinktanks.com]

10. Theragun Mini

For the active set, your hiking or biking buddies will be grateful for this portable percussive massager that helps alleviate pain and soreness and promotes overall wellness. It’s available in four colors, and you can tack on a stand for $29.

[$199; therabody.com]

11. Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore

This portable Bluetooth speaker is built for the long-haul with a scratch-resistant, dust-proof, waterproof-design. You know the brand. These are reliably crisp, powerful speakers—lasting up to 27 hours of playtime on a single charge whether it’s in the backyard or on a camping trip. A handy clip lets you strap this sturdy speaker to a backpack for easy transport.

[$199; bang-olufsen.com]

12. Vallon Waylons

Kill two birds with one stone: Give your buddies these slick shades and set up a playful groomsmen photo shoot on your big day. Great for formal or informal wear, the polarized lenses offer a super-clear field of vision. The frame comes in five color options if you want each groomsman to feel optically unique.

[$260; serengeti-eyewear.com]

13. Vices

Each month, Vices curates a collection of fine goods valued around $250-$300 that’ll leave discerning males sufficiently anticipatory. Themes for the upmarket subscription box service include fine foods, beverages, tech gadgets, handmade dishware, handcrafted creations, and more—complete with a pamphlet describing each special product in depth. C’mon, what’s better than thinking you may just be receiving, in any given month, a champagne sabering kit, an Altec Lansing retro bluetooth turntable, and a citrus squeezer with Phillipe Starck’s name on it?

[$130 for one month or $100/month for 12 months; vices.com]

14. Slowtide and Major League Baseball Limited-Edition Towels and Blankets

Let your guys show off their home team pride with this collaboration between Slowtide and MLB, the first of a multi-year partnership. Each towel ($40) and blanket ($150) showcases local artists’ renditions of the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees logos. The 100% recycled materials quick-dry towel measures 30” x 60” and the sustainably-made heavyweight blanket measures 50” x 68”.

[from $40; slowtide.co]

15. Pegai Marshall Leather Padfolio

Choose from four colors and then add a monogram to this attractive leather notebook holder that works with standard 8.5” x 11.75” legal pads for a superb groomsmen gift. There’s a pocket, business card holder, pen, and legal pad holder built into this elegant and functional accessory—and every item sold sponsors a day of education for a child in need.

[from $96; pegai.com]

16. SVP@Home Acrylic Tray

Whether the Empire State Building or Grand Tetons Barn tray is your pick, these artsy, useful trays make the perfect canvas for your main men’s next whiskey tasting or dinner party snacks. Each purchase comes with an info card showing the original photograph inspiring the work of art. You can also submit your own photo and commission a customized design. Cap it off with a pair of high-end whiskey glasses ($75 per pair) to complete the tray.

[$65; svpathome.com]

17. Southern Scholar Socks

Is your crew’s socks game impeccable? Up the ante with a subscription to this line of 200-needle count dress socks. A custom gift message is included with purchase, along with a style guide. Now your friends can’t say you never gave their feet anything.

[$15 per pair for a month, $87 for a six-month subscription or $165 for a yearly subscription; southernscholar.com]

18. minted. Personalized Weekender Bag

Spotlighting the work of indie artists, this collection of fashionable weekend bags lets you get each guy a different print to match their individual style. It also comes with free personalization on a foil-pressed leather tag. The sturdy, roomy bag has a detachable shoulder strap, pockets, and a trolley sleeve for attachment to a suitcase on longer jaunts.

[$118; minted.com]

19. minted. Completely Custom Foil Map

For a customized gift that’ll be proudly displayed, it’s hard to outdo this thoughtful, eye-catching, crafted-to-order map. Select from a list of cities, states, countries, or submit a personally meaningful address, and the site will then display a preview map that lets you home in more specifically. The custom art print’s size, molding, frame, and color theme are all up to you.

[from $218; minted.com]

20. Dearfoams Slippers

After wearing those stiff dress shoes all day, he’ll be living in these comfy house shoes (a.k.a. slippers) until bedtime. They’re available in a variety of colors, patterns, designs, and cheeky slogans—like “beard season” and “sleepy bear.”

[From $27; dearfoams.com]

21. Olive & Cocoa Meadow Serving Board & Snacks

We’ve never met a groomsman who’ll turn down a good snack—like, for example, a deluxe charcuterie gift set complete with smoked Gouda, salami, trail mix, black pepper crackers, spiced green olives, and herbed green olives. The bamboo serving board makes for a nice keepsake too. All items arrive gift-wrapped in a reusable wooden crate.

[$108; oliveandcocoa.com]

22. Panasonic ARC5 5-Blade Premium Men’s Shaver – ES-LV97-K

Your bearded buds will be thrilled with this five-blade shaving system featuring an ultra-fast linear motor, a 16-direction flexible head, and an intelligent shaving sensor. The Amazon’s Choice product can be used wet or dry. Better yet, it auto-cleans while charging.

[$222; amazon.com]

23. The Nopo. Handmade Mexican Marbled Espresso Cups

Choose from grey or blue in this exotic gift for the coffee lover in your entourage. Made in Oaxaca, Mexico, the ceramic cups are their own steaming, java-filled works of art. For a boozier option, go with the hand carved Tequilero H shot glasses ($85 for a set of three).

[$89 for a set of four; thenopo.com]

24. Parachute Waffle Robe

A fancy robe is the exact kind of thing most guys won’t splurge on, but if they’re gifted one, they’ll wonder how they went so long without it. This supremely comfy loungewear piece is made from 100% Turkish cotton with a waffle knit weave—an essential for post-wedding recovery.

[$114; parachutehome.com]

25. GOTRAX Electric Scooter

Here it is, the totally unexpected e-gift they’ll all be geeking over, and using. Perfect for short commutes or errands, this veritable, foldable joyride is equipped with long-range batteries—and, yes, it hits 20 mph no problem.

[from $300; amazon.com]

26. Spotlight Oral Care Graphite Grey Sonic Toothbrush

Oral hygiene is important for groomsmen—at least until the wedding’s over. Spotlight’s best-selling toothbrush uses 48,000 high-frequency sonic brush movements and works its magic in three cleaning modes. Distribute these toothbrushes to your pals at your bachelor party so they’ll be all pearly whites on game day.

[$149; spotlightoralcare.com]

27. Sleepy Jones Henry Pajama Set

Every wedding night eventually ends. When they’re ready to call it a night after carving it up on the dance floor, let them retreat in style with this comfy, tailored pajama set. Available in a range of stellar prints, colors, and designs.

[$119; sleepyjones.com]

28. Matouk—The Leo Throw

You may no longer have a bachelor pad, but for pals still living that life, this eye-catching throw can spruce up any apartment in a hurry. Made with a wool and cashmere blend for first-rate comfort, its 55” x 70” dimensions can even adorn a wall if that dog-eared Star Wars poster has served its time.

[$495; matouk.com]

29. Lewis Barbecue Smoked Meats

Pay tribute to your mutual obsession with smoked meats from a critically acclaimed Charleston barbecue joint. Go big with The Holy Trinity ($250), and your groomsmen will be singing your praises as they sink their teeth into brisket, pork spare ribs, and Texas hot gut sausages.

[from $43; lewisbarbecue.com]

30. Jack Rudy Cocktail Co. x Tom Beckbe Tailgater Tote

Treat your posse to two bottles of Jack Rudy’s Bloody Mary Mix and the requisite tools—jigger, cocktail spoon, and two Tom Beckbe 16-ounce Tervis Tumblers. The gift is presented in a grey bag with leather handles and an adjustable shoulder strap for simple transport, whether it’s to the big game or a buddy’s back porch.

[$310; jackrudycocktailco.com]

