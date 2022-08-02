Cool New Digital Watches That Give a Retro Vibe

2. Nixon High Tide Get it

The High Tide is tailormade for the waterman in the family. It’s got a double-locking looper strap and is water resistant up to 100 meters so you won’t fear losing your wristwatch if you get tossed by a rogue wave. But check this out: It’s also got 550 pre-programmed locations with sun, moon, and tide data ready to access right there on your wrist while getting out of bed for dawn patrol or bobbing in the ocean. And to bolster its bonafides with those who care about the health of our seas, the case is made with recycled ocean plastic.

[$220; nixon.com]

