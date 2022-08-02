Cool New Digital Watches That Give a Retro Vibe

3. Freestyle Shark Classic Clip Malibu Get it

Of course the Classic Clip is going to feature the clip band system that Freestyle quickly became known for among surfers and skaters alike. The band in question is nylon, so no worries about any type of water play as the band can handle any deep-sea treatment. It also has a stopwatch so you can time how long you can hold your breath. And there’s an alarm to remind you when it’s time to get back on your board or to stop to get some grub. Oh, and let’s not forget the ’80s and ’90s color palette that they featured with this watch. Choose from a bunch of great combos that include shades of neon green, orange, pink, black, aqua, and turquoise that pop off your wrist in a retro rainbow.

[$65; freestyleusa.com]

