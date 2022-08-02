Cool New Digital Watches That Give a Retro Vibe

4. Timex T80 x Space Invaders Get it

From their iconic TV commercials to quality craftsmanship, Timex was the watch to have growing up in the ’80s. As was the arcade game Space Invaders, which makes this collaboration make perfect retro sense. The Invaders are prominently featured on the colorful face of the watch as well as etched into the back. The T80 Includes an alarm, Indiglo night light, and an adjustable stainless steel bracelet. This is the kind of watch that takes a licking but keeps on ticking—but can the watch play the Space Invaders theme song? Dunt, dunt, dunt, dunt…guess you’ll have to buy one to scratch that vintage itch!

[$89; timex.com]

