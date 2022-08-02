Cool New Digital Watches That Give a Retro Vibe

5. Fossil Retro Digital Get it

This sleek wristwatch harkens back to the OG days of digital watches with its simple interface and chunky steel oyster bracelet—it literally looks like a relic from the not-so-distant digital past. A vintage-looking typeface on the case even dubs the watch “Retro Digital” just in case you were confused about where it fits in the watch product category. The stainless steel watch comes in muted hues like blue, red, black, smoke, silver, and gold. Engraving is available at no extra cost.

[$100; fossil.com]

