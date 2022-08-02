Cool New Digital Watches That Give a Retro Vibe

6. Bulova Computron Get it

This stainless steel retro stunner from Bulova is a sight to behold: It’s as much a piece of art as it is a keeper of time. Not only does the watch look the part of a high-end timepiece, digital display be damned, it’s also impact- and shatter-resistant, and water-resistant for up to 30 meters in water. Don’t sleep on the Computron. It’s beautiful blue LED display now has dual time zone capabilities.

[$350; bulova.com]

