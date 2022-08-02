Cool New Digital Watches That Give a Retro Vibe

7. Rip Curl Atom Get it

Thin, lightweight and with a grippy silicon strap, this ocean-oriented timepiece is slim enough that it won’t put a bulge under your wetsuit sleeve. The Atom is water resistant up to 330 feet because such things are important when you’re sitting on your board in the lineup waiting for the next set, or just diving for quarters at the bottom of your neighbor’s pool. All the important stuff you come to expect from a digi watch is here: stopwatch, alarm, timer, and backlight. Opt among black, army, and cobalt with a 5-year warranty.

[$100; ripcurl.com]

