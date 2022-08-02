Cool New Digital Watches That Give a Retro Vibe

8. YEMA LED Silver Get it

A reissue of the original ’70s design, the YEMA is another digital beauty that’ll be sure to impress any analog watch lover—and anyone who digs sci-fi epics like 2001: A Space Odyssey or Alien. The minimalist, dark maroon screen has bright red LED lights that are soothingly retro, and it features a standby mode to cut back on battery usage—just push the side button to active the time. A brushed stainless steel bracelet and polished stainless steel case give this watch a classy vibe while the etched crest on the back is a reminder of French craftsmanship. If you could call a digital watch sexy, this would be the one.

[$249; en.yema.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!