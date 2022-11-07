Coolest Overlanding Rigs We Saw at SEMA 2022

The Specialty Equipment Market Association’s annual convention returned to Vegas this year for another gathering of spectacular custom cars, innovative product debuts, and tire-shredding drifting demonstrations, so we cherry picked the best of the best overlanding rigs presented at SEMA 2022 for your viewing pleasure.

Once a mecca for immaculate lowriders and cartoonishly lifted pickup trucks, SEMA attracts builders and companies that know they’ll best draw attention to their creativity and unique style if they follow—and set—the biggest trends in the mainstream automotive enthusiast community, which includes overlanding 4x4s fully equipped to spend days, weeks, and even months off-road.

Two major themes stood out at nearly every turn while wandering through the more than 1.7-mile long show this year. The first centered around the burgeoning EV industry, as consumers hope to differentiate their electric commuter cars with carbon-fiber trim, air suspension, and performance modifications while a growing number of companies cater to car collectors who want to convert their classics with modern torque-happy electric powertrains.

On the other end of the spectrum, the number of booths dedicated to overlanding gear and builds expanded noticeably, as well. So we selected the best overlanding rigs out of such the diverse showing—necessitating oversights, or course—but keep scrolling for the most eye-popping trucks at SEMA that are perfect for every type of off-road adventure imaginable.

