Coolest Overlanding Rigs We Saw at SEMA 2022

1. Land Rover Defender “Sully”

Possibly the standout overlanding build at SEMA, this Land Rover started life as a model year 1984 Defender. But builder Ian Keough and his brother, Luke, left little of the original Land Rover while fabbing up a full tubular frame with an integrated engine cage and rock sliders. Only the power-coated blue parts remain of the Landie, now nicknamed “Sully” in homage to the Monsters, Inc. character.

Nestled in tight, an LS3 from a 2014 Camaro mates with a ZF six-speed manual transmission out of a 2004 Duramax pickup and an Atlas two-speed transfer case. Front and rear ARB air lockers, and one-ton Ford F-350 axles, send power to the wheels, which are supported by 14-inch shocks and airbags with 16 inches of travel. That canted pose intended to draw eyeballs is not created by faux rocks, as many SEMA presenters use to show off articulation, but rather the adjustable air suspension that can level out (or un-level) to make the interior perfectly flat while camping.

Corbeau bucket seats wrapped in Ruskin leather transition to a spacious interior topped with an Alu-Cab pop-up roof that allows six-footers to stand fully upright inside, rather than repeatedly clambering in and out of an Instagram-famous rooftop tent

