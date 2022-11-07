Coolest Overlanding Rigs We Saw at SEMA 2022

2. Patriot Campers Toyota Land Cruiser 70 Series

Patriot Campers calls this fully built 70 Series Land Cruiser the LC79 Supertourer (or simply just “The Black Truck”). The Australia-based builders extended the rig’s frame by 11.8 inches, then upgraded the 4.5-liter diesel V8 with a bigger turbo, front-mounted intercooler, and high-flow fuel injectors.

A roof tent, lockable storage drawers, and toolboxes on the back required a rear coilspring conversion (or leaf spring delete) and a three-inch lift. The diesel’s torque allows for off-road towing of an accessory trailer packed with a two-burner stove and grille, twin water tanks, tent heating system, awning, and even a swing-out grilling platform. Dual winches on the truck should provide a bit of reassurance in the off chance this extended camper setup ever gets stuck trying to haul the trailer through more technical terrain.

