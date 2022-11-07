Coolest Overlanding Rigs We Saw at SEMA 2022

3. SeaSucker Jeep Gladiator Rubicon

Most of the outlandish vehicles at SEMA arrive as rolling advertisements for sponsors and builders. This Jeep Gladiator actually serves as SeaSucker founder Chuck Casagrande’s personal overlander—though of course, a host of the company’s suctioned-on accessories range from a mallet mount to a GMRS radio antenna, bike racks, light bars, and the obligatory rooftop tent.

The Gladiator’s diesel engine provides enough torque to move those 40-inch tires without requiring regearing and despite a 6.6-inch lift plus all the add-ons, somehow manages over 20 MPG. But Casagrande still installed a 35-gallon auxiliary fuel tank in the bed, which probably helped on the long drive out from Sarasota, Florida, to attend SEMA and show off SeaSucker’s wares.

