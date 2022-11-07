Gear

Coolest Overlanding Rigs We Saw at SEMA 2022

Gray Jeep Gladiator outfitted as an overlander at SEMA.
9
Michael Teo Van Runkle 3 / 9

3. SeaSucker Jeep Gladiator Rubicon

Most of the outlandish vehicles at SEMA arrive as rolling advertisements for sponsors and builders. This Jeep Gladiator actually serves as SeaSucker founder Chuck Casagrande’s personal overlander—though of course, a host of the company’s suctioned-on accessories range from a mallet mount to a GMRS radio antenna, bike racks, light bars, and the obligatory rooftop tent.

The Gladiator’s diesel engine provides enough torque to move those 40-inch tires without requiring regearing and despite a 6.6-inch lift plus all the add-ons, somehow manages over 20 MPG. But Casagrande still installed a 35-gallon auxiliary fuel tank in the bed, which probably helped on the long drive out from Sarasota, Florida, to attend SEMA and show off SeaSucker’s wares.

Trucks driving through rocky terrain

Why You Should Choose a Pickup Truck for Your Overlanding Rig

Read article

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
Christopher Cloos_Tom_Equity Premium Slot_300x490
More from Gear