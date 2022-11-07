Coolest Overlanding Rigs We Saw at SEMA 2022

4. 27North 30A Ascender

Pavel Bossovik founded the adventure vehicle company 27North hoping to bring his childhood drawings to life. The 30A Ascender on display at SEMA might just take the cake for most expensive overlander at the show, starting at $750,000 and ranging up to $1.75 million depending on specs, including desired security features. But Bossovik backs up the sticker shock with a conversion that builds on a 2023 Ford F-550 chassis by adding a massive rear camper shell with superyacht luxury construction and a full walnut interior. A 1,200-watt solar array on the roof can support a remote-activated GOST security system, an indoor-outdoor sound system, and a full-size fridge. Altogether, the build now weighs 18,000 pounds, so the 6.7-liter Power Stroke’s diesel gets a 120-gallon fuel tank for extended range while the chassis receives all the suspension modifications necessary to handle the additional heft, as well as military-grade wheels and tires. Despite the exorbitant pricetag, 27North has already logged four orders out of a planned seven builds.

