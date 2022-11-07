Coolest Overlanding Rigs We Saw at SEMA 2022

5. Toyota Land Cruiser 80 Series

Not every overlander needs to start with a brand-new truck or SUV—even fewer will escalate north of seven figures—and out on the trail, budget builds dot the desert much more frequently. So-called “Toyota tax” aside, this 80 Series Land Cruiser on display for Maxxis tires brought a more accurate representation of average overlanding with a simple roof rack and awning, a swing-out rear tire carrier, rock sliders and, of course, the upsized 35-inch Maxxis Razr all-terrains that transform one of Toyota’s most iconic SUVs into a legit off-roader capable of conquering all but the gnarliest terrain.

