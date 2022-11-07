Coolest Overlanding Rigs We Saw at SEMA 2022

6. Optima Rivian R1T

Alongside overlanders, electric vehicles displayed the evolving attitudes at SEMA this year. But EV manufacturer Rivian blended those lines with a few trucks and SUVs built to go off-roading. This project from Optima batteries perhaps explains how Rivian pulled off the stunt of driving the R1T across America on dirt roads despite an EPA-estimated range of 314 miles. Hauling a trailer with another 110 kilowatts worth of lithium-ion batteries, plus a solar panel array, might allow those last gasps between charge stations to feel a bit less stressful. Firing up the 84,400-lumen Baja Designs light package on the truck, however, probably won’t help a bit.

