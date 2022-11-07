Coolest Overlanding Rigs We Saw at SEMA 2022

7. Martha & Elli Tansy’s Ford F-250

Attendees who arrive to SEMA early each morning will always catch last-minute cleaning and detailing of the cars, trucks, and products on display—but some remain proudly filthy, including this beefy Ford F-250. The dirt proves that Mountain Men star Martha Tansy and her daughter actually take this rig off-roading in Alaska, where the laundry list of rugged gear will definitely prove necessary. Highlights not immediately visible include a 37-gallon transfer tank for extended range between fill-ups, a four-link suspension setup from Fabtech with Dirt Logic shocks, and a Husky 5,000-pound Super Brute electric jack for getting unstuck in the farthest reaches of the remotest state in the Union.

