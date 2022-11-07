Coolest Overlanding Rigs We Saw at SEMA 2022

8. Ford Econoline Van

Pickup trucks and SUVs tend to make the most common foundations for overlanding builds, but a Ford Econoline van equipped with four-wheel drive can serve equally well—while providing more space for sleeping and secure gear storage inside a comfortable cabin. Unfortunately, not every build on display at SEMA arrives with a spec sheet, so some mystery still surrounds this van, which appeared to show off gear from Tuff Stuff Overland, but was actually unaffiliated with the brand.

Still, a closer look revealed dual remote-reservoir Fox shocks up front supporting the added weight of a high-clearance front bumper with winch, a roof rack-mounted tent (despite the spacious interior), awning, and ladder, plus a swingout rear bumper setup. While the wheels might come off as a bit showy—this is SEMA after all—at least the manually locking front hubs match the rims.

