Coolest Overlanding Rigs We Saw at SEMA 2022

Maroon Ford Econoline outfitted as an overlander at SEMA.
Michael Teo Van Runkle

8. Ford Econoline Van

Pickup trucks and SUVs tend to make the most common foundations for overlanding builds, but a Ford Econoline van equipped with four-wheel drive can serve equally well—while providing more space for sleeping and secure gear storage inside a comfortable cabin. Unfortunately, not every build on display at SEMA arrives with a spec sheet, so some mystery still surrounds this van, which appeared to show off gear from Tuff Stuff Overland, but was actually unaffiliated with the brand.

Still, a closer look revealed dual remote-reservoir Fox shocks up front supporting the added weight of a high-clearance front bumper with winch, a roof rack-mounted tent (despite the spacious interior), awning, and ladder, plus a swingout rear bumper setup. While the wheels might come off as a bit showy—this is SEMA after all—at least the manually locking front hubs match the rims.

