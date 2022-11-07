Coolest Overlanding Rigs We Saw at SEMA 2022

9. Toyota BJ75

Toyota’s legendary reliability explains why builders based three of the nine best overlanders at SEMA on various generations of Land Cruisers. This 1991 BJ75 originated in Germany and arrived at SEMA for sale out of Draper, UT, with an ask of $155,000. Extensive off-roading goodies run the gamut from a four-wheel compressor hose system from MORRFlate to a roof rack with dual awnings and roof tent, plenty of storage boxes, and even an espresso machine and beer tap built into the kitchenette.

With all the added weight and boxy aerodynamics, the 3.4-liter turbodiesel inline-four might struggle a bit at highway speeds, but a manual gearbox should make this rig perfectly at home bouncing slowly over rocks on the way to that perfect campsite in the middle of nowhere.

