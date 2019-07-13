Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Comfort, style, and simplicity. That’s all a man wants from his bedclothes. We don’t want to sift through myriad designs, colors, and styles. Guys don’t need pretty colors or fetching patterns. Thread counts? Who cares?? Heck, we don’t even care all that much if our sheets don’t match our pillowcases. We just want comfortable and cool sheets, blankets, pillows, and bedcovers that look good.

A man just wants to look forward to crawling into bed each night. Is that too much to ask?

Not for Pillow Guy. With a succinct line of bedclothes designed with men in mind, Pillow Guy has carved out a manly niche in bedroom gear. It’s all fantastic, well-made, and great for summer—especially the Classic Cool & Crisp collection.

Cool, Classy, and Sophisticated—Not Complicated

Best of all, there aren’t dozens of options to comb through at Pillow Guy. No matter if you’re choosing sheets, duvet covers, pillows, or comforters, there are just a few shades to choose from: white, and a smattering of subtle blues, browns, and greys. They’re all subdued and neutral, classy and cool. And they’re made to be wrinkle-resistant, so after you pull your clean sheets out of the dryer it doesn’t look like it just went through, y’know, a dryer.

And there are only a couple of styles for each. In sheets and duvet covers, you get your choice of the aforementioned Classic Cool & Crisp, or you can opt for Luxe Soft & Smooth. For pillows, it’s either Overstuffed (for back and side sleepers) or Soft (for stomach sleepers). And comforters come in Goose Down or an environmentally-friendly Down Alternative.

At Pillow Guy, you can re-dress your entire bed in just a few minutes. There’s no running around from store to store or website to website, fitting pieces together into some complicated bed-shaped jigsaw puzzle. Pillow Guy offers luxury bedding designed for men, and it delivers it to your door in an affordable, no-nonsense package.

We’ve picked out a few samples of each below. But get over to Pillow Guy today and you’re sure to find cooling sheets to fit your style.