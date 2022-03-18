Half the fun of getting out and enjoying winter activities is the pleasure of coming back to a warm, inviting shelter that protects you from the cold. To that effect, the Danish, who live in a climate that’s damp and chilly for most of the year, have coined the term “hygge” (pronounced hoo-guh), which simply means “a quality of cosiness and comfortable conviviality that engenders a feeling of contentment or well-being.” To lean all the way in, you need a bevy of cozy winter essentials.

Examples of this cozy approach to life during the cold seasons include materials like wool, shearling, wood, ceramics, and stone, while items like handmade mugs, soft knits, natural blankets, slip-on shoes, and vessels for making warm beverages are cornerstones of the Scandinavian way of life. We’ve assembled a few hygge-focused cozy winter essentials that can help make the conclusion of your wintertime adventures a warm and cozy experience.

Cozy Winter Essentials to Bring Hygge Home

1. Arc’teryx Fernie Toque

This comfy hat brings more panache to your quest for winter warmth than does a run-of-the-mill beanie. A jaunty pompom and subdued geometric pattern combine with acrylic yarn in an open weave for durability and breathability while schlepping wood for your evening fire.

[$35; rei.com]

2. Alpaca Threadz Andean Alpaca Wool Blanket

A warm blanket is a must when sofa-snoozing after an epic day in the snow, and the Andean Alpaca Wool Blanket is the ideal cuddle companion. This extra-wide version (almost queen-size!) is made on 100-year-old looms in Ecuador from a blend of alpaca wool and acrylic, making for a supersoft and hypoallergenic couch cocoon.

[$200; alpacathreadz.com]

3. Glerups Boot

Crunching across icy snow to bring in groceries or taking out the dog is made warm and comfortable in felted wool Glerups boots. This rubber-bottomed version gives you extra security outside, while side slits make slipping them on and off not a hassle.

[$155; glerups.com]

4. Mountain Hardwear Stretchdown Pants

You can’t really understand the meaning of hygge without trying on a pair of these Stretchdown Pants. Like a puffer jacket for your legs, these stretchy nylon pants are stuffed with 700-fill down and have a generously webbed belt for indulgent post-feast lounging.

[$250; mountainhardwear.com]

5. Amundsen Heroes Polo Neck Sweater

A sweater inspired by classic Scandinavian styles, such as this Polo Neck Sweater, is a must when engaging in hygge. Featuring a buttoned neck and toasty construction from 100 percent Norwegian wool, this husky pullover doesn’t disappoint.

[$299; amundsensports.com]

6. Brookhart Ceramics Divide Mug

Double-walled cups are amazing, but there’s nothing like wrapping chilly hands around a warm mug. The Divide from small-batch Brookhart Ceramics is hand thrown porcelain, and painted with underglaze in a blue ombre, then excess surface color is scraped off (called Mishima).

[$85; brookhartceramics.com]

7. Fellow Products Clara French Press

Brewing on a blustery day using the Fellow Products Clara French Press is a slowed-down and simplified way to make some joe. The minimalist 24-ounce carafe is vacuum-insulated to keep liquids hot longer.

[$99; fellowproducts.com]

8. Stanley Classic Legendary Bottle

Stanley updates its signature thermos with the Classic Legendary Bottle. Still leakproof and boasting a lifetime warranty, this double-walled standard has a collapsible handle and insulated lid/ cup, and comes in retro-cool hammertone green.

[$40; stanley1913.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!