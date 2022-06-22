1. Hoka Kawana Get It

Runners avoid injuries from muscular imbalances by cross training, and Hoka created a shoe to help them do it. Earlier this year, the brand released the Kawana for athletes who train other muscle groups through HIIT, weightlifting, and floor workouts. The brand’s plush compression-molded EVA foam works in the gym to cushion jumps, treadmill trots, and weighted sets. A rocker construction directs power from the heel to the toe, and a wide sole and internal midsole frame provide support.

[$140; hoka.com]

