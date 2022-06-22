11. Saucony Tempus Get It

These shoes literally bounce back. Saucony’s bouncy PWRRUN PB cushioning foam runs the full length of the shoe for extra spring in every step, whether you’re lapping a track or repping lunge jumps. A curved frame in the sole supports your foot as you roll through your stride, and the outsole is made from Saucony’s XT-900 material, a carbon rubber with premium durability. These are on the pricier end of the spectrum, but they perform equally well on long runs and in fitness classes.

[$160; saucony.com]

