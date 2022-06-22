11. Saucony TempusGet It
These shoes literally bounce back. Saucony’s bouncy PWRRUN PB cushioning foam runs the full length of the shoe for extra spring in every step, whether you’re lapping a track or repping lunge jumps. A curved frame in the sole supports your foot as you roll through your stride, and the outsole is made from Saucony’s XT-900 material, a carbon rubber with premium durability. These are on the pricier end of the spectrum, but they perform equally well on long runs and in fitness classes.
[$160; saucony.com]
