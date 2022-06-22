2. New Balance Minimus TR BOA Get It

You’ll never have to worry about untied laces with the Minimus TR BOA. A quarter-sized dial on the outside of each shoe allows you to tighten or loosen the PerformFit Wrap system for a just-right fit around your feet. Even after box jumps and AMRAP workouts, users said the laces didn’t budge. The mesh upper and soft liner are designed to be worn without socks, but if interior seams bother you, a thin sock won’t inhibit this shoe’s performance.

[$150; newbalance.com]

