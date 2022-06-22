3. Adidas Five Ten Trailcross Get It

If your cross-training regimen includes hiking and biking, the Trailcross is an ideal shoe for both. The pedal clip-in mechanism is recessed into the outsole, so you won’t feel it as you walk, and Stealth rubber in a ridged pattern creates dependable grip in the dirt. Not too stiff and not too flexible, the footbed strikes the perfect balance for quick and comfortable transitions. A lace closure with a hook-and-loop top strap ensures a snug fit for every ride or hike.

[$165; adidas.com]

