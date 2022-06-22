4. NoBull Trainer+ Get It

The Trainer+ comes from NoBull, one of the most stylish brands in the CrossFit world, and it has all the features you need for crushing gym sessions. We especially love the minimalist design and wide range of colors available for this model—from Deep Purple to Tropical Midnight. The upper is made from a single piece of abrasion-resistant fabric for exceptional durability (there are no seams to bust). Upgrades from version 1.0 include an increased outsole surface area and a new toe bumper to stabilize takeoffs and landings; there’s also extra cushioning in the midsole for a comfy feel.

[$139; nobullproject.com]

