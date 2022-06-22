5. On Cloud X Get It

While most cross-training shoes aren’t designed for runs longer than a few miles, the Cloud X can handle medium distances. Wear them for HIIT classes one day and a road run or track sprints the next. At 8.47 ounces per shoe, this pair is also significantly lighter than other models made for the gym. The thick CloudTec pods on the outsole absorb shocks as you sprint and jump, and a thermoplastic plate—called the Speedboard—in the midsole helps distribute pressure and torsion forces for a supportive, energetic feel.

[$140; on-running.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!