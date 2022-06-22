Gear

The 11 Best Cross-Training Shoes for Men 2022

6. Nike Metcon 7

Hit your lifting goals in the Metcon 7 training shoes, which feature a wide, flat outsole for dependable stability and sticky rubber wrapping up your arch to support your feet no matter how much you’re loading up the bar. The extra protection also comes in handy for climbing ropes and side-to-side movements. A hook-and-loop tab locks down your laces, and the mesh upper prevents overheating when your workout gets intense. 

[$130; nike.com]

