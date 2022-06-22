7. Puma Fuse Get It

Puma might seem like a throwback brand, but the company’s technology is up to date—and the price is right on this shoe. The Fuse is the most wallet-friendly style on this list, and it’s built to hold up through your toughest gym workouts. The 4mm drop keeps you on your toes and closer to the ground for more precision in your movements, and the PUMAGRIP outsole provides traction during high-friction exercises. Because this style runs small, consider ordering a half size up from your usual street size.

[$90; us.puma.com]

