8. KURU Atom

Don’t let the basic design fool you. KURU excels at making footwear soles with arch support for athletes who deal with plantar fasciitis, bone spurs, and other issues. The Atom features the thickest midsole of all the brand’s shoes, and it’s designed to improve alignment and posture by cradling your feet within the sole; a multi-layered upper offers extra support, too. A finger loop at the back makes this shoe easy to pull on and off.

