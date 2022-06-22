9. Xero 360 Get It

For minimalists who still want to keep their toes covered in the gym, Xero’s 360 is as close as you can get to going shoeless. The zero-drop heel keeps your feet close to the ground for an almost-barefoot feel, and the flexible sole allows maximum freedom of movement. The mesh upper dumps heat, grippy ribs on the forefoot hold up to scaling ropes and walls, and the directional tread on the outsole sticks to sports courts and floor mats. (Some users reported not having as much traction on turf or grass, however.) Bonus: It’s made entirely of vegan-friendly materials.

[$120; xeroshoes.com]

